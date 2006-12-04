12-3-06: The TV Industry News Report

Ad Sale Woes Likely to Continue (WSJ) Few ad salespeople in newspapers, television or radio will be sorry to see the end of 2006. But forecasts being released this week suggest that the tough ad market they experienced this year is likely to worsen in 2007.

With Brash Hosts, Headline News Finds More Viewers in Primetime (NYT) Along with Nancy Grace, a lawyer whose show appears at 8 p.m., Mr. Beck is part of a nearly two-year-old experiment to reinvent Headline News from a series of quick news summaries into a brasher, personality-driven talk-TV format along the lines of Fox News’s evening line-up.

Altman's TV Warfare (NYT)

This legendary film director (“MASH,” “Gosford Park”), who died last month, began his career in television, perhaps most memorably bringing his cinematic style and dark vision of war to the first season of “Combat!”

CNET Editor and Family Missing (CNET)

The 35-year-old Kim, his 30-year-old wife Kati and daughters Penelope (4 years) and Sabine (7 months) left their home in San Francisco last week on a Thanksgiving road trip to the Pacific Northwest.