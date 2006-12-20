12-20-2006: The TV Industry News Report

Flat-Screen Discounts Pinch Retailers

(WSJ) Rapid-fire discounting of flat-panel TVs is feeding a consumer buying frenzy this Christmas season, but sapping the profits of electronics retailers, with Circuit City Stores Inc. among those hit hardest.

Regan, Fields Plan Rupe Firing Suit (Variety)

In the matter of Judith Regan vs. News Corp., the legal fireworks are about to begin.

Regan will file a wrongful termination suit against her former employer, News Corp. unit HarperCollins, in a matter of days, said her attorney, Bert Fields.