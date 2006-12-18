12-18-2006: The TV Industry News Report

CBS Independant Director Sprieser Resigns (WSJ)

CBS Corp. said board member Judith A. Sprieser resigned, bringing to four the number of independent directors to leave this year and placing the media company out of compliance with NYSE regulations.

FCC To Grease Way for AT&T, Verizon in TV (NYPost)

The Federal Communications Commission this week hopes to do what Congress could not accomplish this year - help AT&T and Verizon Communications get into the television business faster. Censured PBS Bunny Returns (NYT)

What happens to a children’s public television show after it has been attacked by the secretary of education, pilloried by conservatives, then abandoned by its underwriters? In the case of “Postcards From Buster,” it manages to return, belatedly but unbowed, for a second season.

Sony Offers Video Downloads (WSJ)

Facing the increasing popularity of Apple Computer Inc.'s iTunes video downloading service, Sony Corp. is soon to introduce its own video-downloading capability, which will enable consumers to purchase movies online and watch them on Sony's PlayStation Portable, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Online DVD Service May Cause Patent Furor (NYPost)

Online DVD trading service Peerflix is tweaking its business model and may soon be brandishing a new weapon to prod changes at other e-commerce companies, too.

Tom Gregory Dies (NYT)

Tom Gregory, a television personality best remembered in New York for his catchphrase at the beginning of the 10 p.m. WNEW newscast — “It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?” — died here on Monday. He was 79.