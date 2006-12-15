12-15-2006: The TV Industry News Report

CBS Records is Revived for a TV Music Venture (WSJ)

Reviving one of the most famous names in the music business -- one that hasn't been seen in nearly 20 years -- CBS Corp. said it is launching a division called CBS Records.

ProSieben Holders to Sell Stake in Private Buyout(WSJ) The controlling shareholders of ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG have agreed to sell their stake in the German broadcaster to private-equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. of the U.S. and Permira of Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.

Super Bowl Creator Dies (TV Tattle)

Lamar Hunt, the owner and founder of the Kansas City Chiefs who was credited with putting the name "Super Bowl" on the NFL's championship game, passed away Wednesday night. He was 74.

Fatter, Taller, Thistier Americans (NYT) Americans spent more of their lives than ever — about eight-and-a-half hours a day — watching television, using computers, listening to the radio, going to the movies or reading.

Oprah Primed for ABC (Variety)

Oprah sells two reality shows to ABC.