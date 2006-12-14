Trending

12-14-06: The TV Industry News Report

By

Google Tests New Ad Offerings--But Will Old Media Follow?
(WSJ) Google Inc. has been racing to extend its reach on the Internet and in traditional media. Now it needs advertisers to follow.

Jerry Springer Turned into Reality TV (NYPost)
Secretly, cameras have been recording for months the behind-the-scenes truth of how Jerry Springer's outrageous TV show is put together.