12-11-06: The TV Industry News Report

Liberty to Regain Regional Sports Channels (WSJ)

As part of a far-reaching agreement with News Corp. expected to be announced this week, Liberty Media Corp. will regain ownership of regional sports cable channels in Pittsburgh, Seattle and its home market of Denver, according to people close to the situation.

YouTube Adds Layer of Filtering to Be a Little Nicer (NYT)

When the video-sharing site YouTube.com was sold to Google, many of its users worried that corporate ownership would restrict the content of its videos. But now one of YouTube’s corporate partners is changing the ways that users comment on those videos instead.

To Get Viewers for Reruns, a Sopranos Game (NYT) After five and a half seasons of “The Sopranos” on HBO, Tony Soprano, his crime crew and his family are as familiar to many Americans as the presidents pictured on money. So the Arts & Entertainment cable channel faces a challenge: get millions of viewers to watch reruns of the series with renewed interest.

Miracle on 34 Channels (Slate) Holiday TV that's worse than fruitcake

PBS Is Definitely Not Going to Become Another Starbucks But... (PBS via Romenesko)

On Dec. 6, it was announced that the Public Broadcasting Service and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters had formed a partnership to launch a new organic coffee blend known as PBS Blend. The press release says the new blend will be offered in "whole bean, 10-oz. packages and single-serve K-Cups for use in Keurig Single-Cup brewers," also owned by Green Mountain.