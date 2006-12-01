12-1-2006: The TV Industry News Report

The Television Industry Report

Picking Winner for NFL Confounds NBC (NYT) To NBC executives, it looked like a no-brainer. Two weeks before Sunday's National Football League game, they knew that the game they wanted to air on Nov. 26 would feature Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Star quarterback Donovan McNabb and the Eagles trying to knock off the undefeated Colts? What could go wrong?

Rolling Rock Ads Take Commercial Approach (WSJ)

Rolling Rock used to advertise by stressing its roots in quaint and quiet Latrobe, Pa. Now it is using an ape on the Internet

SNL's Friday Night Rehearsals May Be Webcast (Hollywood Reporter via TVTattle)

NBC is mulling broadcasting Friday night rehearsal sessions of "Saturday Night Live" on the Internet.

It's just one of the many scenarios the digital future could deliver, according to NBC Universal chief digital officer George Kliavkoff.

Glenn Close on FX (Variety) Glenn Close is returning to series television. After her seasonlong stint playing police captain Monica Rawling in FX's critically hailed drama "The Shield," Close is reteaming with the cable network to star in a pilot for a legal thriller

BSkyB's Murdoch Accuses BBC of Megalomania (Reuters)

BSkyB Chief Executive James Murdoch launched a withering attack on the British broadcasting industry and the BBC in particular, accusing it of megalomania.

