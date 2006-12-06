12-06-06: The TV Industry News Report

Yahoo Shuffles Top Management (WSJ) Yahoo Inc. announced an executive shuffling that awards a critical role to Chief Financial Officer Susan Decker, giving her oversight of the company's main revenue-generating activities, including its online-advertising sales teams, and also will result in the departure of Chief Operating Officer Dan Rosensweig, among others. Yahoo Shuffles Executives (NYT)

U.K.'s NTL abandons plan to Buy ITV (WSJ) Cable company NTL Inc. Wednesday said that it abandoned plans to acquire ITV PLC following its proposed bid for the commercial broadcaster that would have been worth around £4.7 billion ($9.28 billion).

MySpace Plans Sex Offender Database (WSJ) MySpace, the popular online hangout that has drawn complaints about sexual predators and other dangers to teens, said Tuesday it will develop technologies to help block convicted sex offenders. MySpace Moves To Keep Sex Offenders Off Site (NYT)

Yes, It's a Spoof, but It Is Also Selling Something (NYT) Straight direct-response pitches hardly ever work anymore, and increasingly agencies have turned to spoofing their own industry to attract viewers long enough to deliver a new message.