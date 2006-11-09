11-9-06: The MORNING REPORT



Viacom Posts 16% Profit Drop, CFO Dolan to Step Down (WSJ) Viacom Inc. said Thursday that its third-quarter net profit fell 16%, but revenue rose on increased sales in its cable-networks division.Scorsese Tie-In with Paramount in Films and TV (NYT) Paramount Pictures announced an alliance with the director Martin Scorsese on Tuesday, in which he will seek to produce and direct films, television and other content for the studio.Another Election Upset: ABC Coverage Scores (WashPost via Mediabistro) While the Democrats were taking control of the House on Tuesday, ABC News was unseating perennial election coverage front-runner NBC News on broadcast television,

A Historic Even for Women Still Largely Covered by Men (NYT) Nancy Pelosi was asked about her role in history on all three network news broadcasts last night, but Ms. Pelosi, the Democratic congresswoman newly in line to become the first female speaker, opened up on the subject only when talking to the first female network anchor.