11-8-06: THE MORNING REPORT--ELECTION EDITION





Election News:

After Previous Gaffes, Networks Mostly Take Their Time (NYT) The television networks reporting on the results of the midterm elections last night exercised an unusual degree of caution in declaring any shift of power in Congress, apparently chastened by previous miscalculations based on exit poll information.

Election Night Innovation: Our List and Yours (Poynter) We know many of you were fully engaged producing your own coverage, so we pulled together examples of work that's worth a look from all different media, in markets of varying sizes, all across the country.

The No-Win Zone (NYO) Sharp Toothed FoxNews Team has a gloomy night.

New Faces Out Front as Networks Plow Through the Returns (USA Today via Mediabistro) But you don't choose a network on news alone; you also choose an anchor. And if the first rule for anchors is "do no harm," all achieved that basic standard. What distinguishes the three is style — whether you prefer, for example, Williams stentorian approach to Gibson's more conversational tone. The Drip, Drip of Election Poll Leaks (Slate)

Morning News:



Clear Channel Has Outdoor Suitor (WSJ) In a deal that would combine the world's two biggest outdoor advertising companies, France's JCDecaux SA said it would like to buy its larger rival, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.



FCC Drops Indecency Charges Against Two Shows (WSJ) Regulators backtracked and dropped indecency charges against two television shows, handing a major victory to networks that had gone to court over worries of higher fines and more-aggressive interpretations of indecency rules.

Vanishing Act for Lost, As It Takes 13 Week Break (NYT) After tonight’s episode, only the sixth of the still-young fall television season, ABC will take “Lost” off the air for 13 weeks.

Coming Soon To Your TV--Homemade Videos? (WSJ) Web sites like YouTube have vaulted into the vanguard of Internet entertainment by providing a medium for people to post videos of practically any imaginable activity. Now some of the country's largest telecom operators, including Comcast Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc., are trying to determine if there's a business in putting such videos on television.