11-7-2006: THE MORNING REPORT





For Network Anchors, A Chance To Make Their Own Mark (NYT) Among those seeking to capture voters’ attention on this Election Day will be Brian Williams, Charles Gibson and Katie Couric, each of whom will be leading the prime-time election coverage for their respective networks for the first time since Tom Brokaw and Dan Rather stepped away from their anchor desks, and Peter Jennings died.

Broadcasters Boost Democratic Dollars

(B&C) The National Association of Broadcasters has moved a greater percentage of its political action committee (PAC) money from Republican to Democratic candidates in the run-up to an election where the Dems are expected to make major gains.

Verizon, YouTube Aim to Bring Web Videos to Cell Phones, TV (WSJ) Verizon Communications, Inc. is in advanced talks with YouTube Inc. to bring the popular Web site's videos to cellphones and television sets, in what would be a landmark link-up between telecom and Internet video.



Comcast Is Said to Agree to Carry Fox's Planned Business News Channel (NYT) A business news cable channel planned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation has moved a step closer to reality, reaching a deal to be carried by Comcast, the nation’s largest operator of cable television systems.

Mike Halperin 's Flip-Flop at ABC News (Huffington Post) Conservatives forever braying about a liberal bias in the press received a big boost last month when Mark Halperin, director of ABC's political unit, took to the airwaves with the reddest of Bush partisans -- talkers Sean Hannity, Bill O'Reilly and Hugh Hewitt -- to voice his heated agreement that the mainstream press treats Republicans unfairly.

GM Inks On-Demand Deal with Comcast, CBS

(B&C) General Motors has agreed to sponsor on-demand viewing of CBS primetime shows through Comcast's digital cable systems, CBS and Comcast announced Monday. GM to SponsorTOn-Demand CBS Shows (WSJ) The sponsorship suggests cable operators are making progress selling ad time on their VOD menus. Marketers have hesitated to advertise on VOD because viewers can fast forward through commercials while watching on-demand.



Dancing Finds Its Television Footing (NYT) There are not a lot of shows on television that would prompt both a male pornography star and grandmothers from across Southern California to wait in line for an hour for tickets.