11-6-2006: The Morning Report

Networks in Uproar Over Ratings (NYT)

The effort by Nielsen Media Research to track how many people watch television commercials ground to a halt this week when the networks, the largest supporters of the effort, backed away. Nielsen Delays Plan to Release Viewership Ratings For TV Ads (WSJ)

CBS Taps Digital Deal Maker to Place Bets on New Media (WSJ) In an aggressive move to expand deeper into digital media, CBS Corp. has tapped a star Silicon Valley dealmaker to shape its new media strategy and pursue acquisitions.CBS Appoints Digital Overseer to Integrate Its Digital Efforts (NYT)

Taking Aim at TV's Bandwidth Jam (WSJ)

A Silicon Valley semiconductor start-up is proposing a new way to sharply expand the capacity of cable television networks. BroadLogic Network Technologies Inc. today will announce a video-processor chip that is designed to address one of cable operators' biggest handicaps in meeting tough competition with telephone carriers and other rivals.

Brian Williams Still on Top

(B&C) Heading into November sweeps -- which some research executives have pegged as Katie Couric's next big ratings test on CBS -- NBC is firmly leading the network evening news race, while Couric is in third, a position she's held for several weeks.. Williams Viewers Sorry They Left (AP) Williams got letters from regular viewers telling him they had tried Couric's broadcast, including one man who admitted his wife made him watch for a week, he said.