11-30-06: The TV Industry News Report

The TV Industry News Report



Super Bowl May Be Buyers' Market (NYT) With consumers still digesting their Thanksgiving turkey, denizens of Madison Avenue are already gearing up for buffalo wings -- and the Super Bowl ad frenzy that goes along with them.

TiVo Posts Narrower Loss (WSJ) Tivo Inc. narrowed its fiscal third-quarter loss as the maker of digital video recorders gained a modest number of new subscribers amid tough competition, but the company forecast a wider loss in the current quarter as customers cash in rebates.

After a Turkey of an Opener, NFL Net Rushes To Web (NYPost) The NFL Network has struck a deal with telephone giant Verizon to broadcast its live games over the Internet.



Brits Turn Off TV and Take Up Broadband (The Guardian) A third of British internet users watch less television once they have broadband, while 29 percent read fewer national newspapers.

Behind the Scenes and Above the Rest (NYT) On “30 Rock,” NBC’s comedy about television comedy, product placement is a self-mocking joke within a joke. On NBC’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” the advertising ploy is presented as a menace to be combated with the same finesse and courage as the North Korean nuclear threat on “The West Wing.”

NBC's Reality Show About Grease (Washington Post) In January, NBC will replace football on Sundays with a reality series in which viewers pick the two leads for a Broadway revival of the musical "Grease," hosted by President Bush's cousin.