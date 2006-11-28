11-28-06: The AM News Report



You Tube Web Videos Go (WSJ) Inc.'s video-sharing Web site YouTube Inc. agreed to bring its popular content to cellphones through a partnership with Verizon Wireless, a move that will give the wireless carrier a selling point for its subscription multimedia service and a temporary edge over competitors. YouTube Coming Soon to Cellphones (NYT)

BBC’s Grade to Become Chairman (WSJ) ITV PLC Tuesday confirmed that current BBC Chairman Michael Grade would become its executive chairman in 2007, and the U.K.'s largest commercial broadcaster also scrapped its share-buyback scheme.

Four Mothers Gain American Fans with a Variety of Visual Styles (NYT)

The name Clamp may sound odd and unfamiliar to Western ears, but this four-woman studio ranks among the most successful creators of manga, or graphic novels, in Japanand theUnited States.

NBC Calls Iraq Situation “Civil War” (The Daily Nightly)

We will also reference our decision today (after much consultation over the weekend with our colleagues, fellow journalists, historians, analysts and members of the military, both present and former) to describe the fighting in Iraq as a Civil War.

Networks Want OJ Interview (Daily News)

Once again, O.J. Simpson is a wanted man: Every major network is trying to nab him for an interview.