11-20-06: The AM News Report

For Fox, an Unusally Grim Autumn (NYT) From almost every ratings standpoint, the Fox network is in the midst of a dismal run. The network is last in almost every audience category, even in areas of its traditional strength, like viewers 18 to 34. KKR Sets Venture With Seven Networks For Australian Media (WSJ) Adding to the bid speculation swirling around the Australian media sector, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. teamed up with television broadcaster Seven Network Ltd. to create a four billion Australian dollar (US$3.08 billion) joint venture.

NBC: Naming the Heir Apparent (Newsweek) Industry followers have long been watching GE's NBC Universal, speculating about when CEO Bob Wright would be out.

The Kid With The News About the News (NYT) When people in the television news business want to find out what’s going on in their industry, they turn to a blog called TVNewser.Fox Stations Rebel Against Network’s Decision to Run O. J. Simpson Interview (NYT) Showing that attempts at corporate synergy can sometimes backfire, several affiliates of Fox Broadcasting said they would not show the network’s two-part interview with O. J. Simpson next week.

LaCorte Tops Fox Internet (Variety) Fox News topper Roger Ailes shook up the news channel's Internet division naming former L.A. Bureau Chief Ken Lacorter to the top post at Foxnews.com

CBS Schemes To Bump Up Katies’ Ratings (NYPost) Katie Couric doesn't need to sweat her recent poor ratings because, per her bosses, judgment day isn't for another year