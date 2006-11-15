11-15-06: The AM Report

Adelphia Creditors Ready to Cash In (WSJ) Soaring cable-TV stocks are increasing the chances of an agreement in the multibillion-dollar battle among creditors of Adelphia Communications Corp., the cable operator in its fifth year of bankruptcy protection.

NBC Lays Off at Least 18 at News Programs (NYT) NBC News officials said yesterday that they had begun laying off employees connected to its flagship programs — including “Today,” “NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams” and “Dateline NBC”NBC Official is Expected to Join AOL (NYT)Randy Falco, the president of the NBC Universal Television Group, is in talks to leave his position as the No. 2 executive at the television group to take a senior operating role at AOL.Did Fox Pay for Hostage Release? (World Net Daily via Mediabistro) Palestinian terror groups and security organizations in the Gaza Strip received $2 million from a United States source in exchange for the release of Fox News employees Steve Centanni and Olaf Wiig,