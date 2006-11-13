11-13-06: The AM Report







Al Jazeera with a Global Focus (NYT) Al Jazeera, the Arab news channel that began a decade ago as an upstart, has became a thorn in the side of every dictator in the region as well as of the Bush administration.

Fox Aims to Foil Piracy in China with Cheap DVD’s (WSJ) News Corp.'s Twentieth Century Fox is trying a new appeal to consumers to assist its fight against movie piracy in China. The studio plans to sell inexpensive, legal DVD editions of its films, hoping these will lure Chinese movie fans away from dodgy counterfeits.



Andy Griffith Sues Andy Griffith (TVtattle) Andy Griffith, the actor who portrayed the sheriff of the fictional town of Mayberry, N.C., has sued a Wisconsin resident who unsuccessfully bid for the Grant County post after legally changing his name to Andrew Jackson Griffith in May.CBS to Trim Free Speech (Washington Post via Romenesko) CBS News Cuts the Free Speech segment to make room for more news. Some Names were Named, but Not For Long (NYT) When a post-election session last Wednesday strayed into speculation about some politicians’ sex lives, CNN first put the gossip on the air — and then tried to erase the evidence.

Borat Stays in Top Spot (WSJ) Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" took in $29 million to remain the No. 1 movie for a second straight weekend,

My Mother the TV Writer (Sunday NYT) On a sunny Sunday at the start of the fall television season, a half-dozen new mothers drove up to Kim Newton’s home in Laurel Canyon...