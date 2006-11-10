11-10-06: THE MORNING REPORT

Disney Net Profit Doubles on Movies, ESPN (WSJ) Walt Disney Co, reporting net income that more than doubled in its fiscal fourth quarter, disclosed that it had received government inquiries about past stock-option grants at its recently acquired Pixar Animation Studios.

NTL Says It Approached ITV About Tie-Up (WSJ) U.K. cable operator NTL Inc. said it has held preliminary talks with ITV PLC, the U.K.'s largest advertiser-funded broadcaster, about a possible tie-up.

America This Morning (tvnewser) ABC is renaming its early morning newscast. Starting Nov. 13, "World News This Morning" will become "America This Morning," David Westin announced today.

Joely Richardson Quits Nip/Tuck to Be With Ailing Daughter (tvtattle) She has revealed for the first time that Daisy has a rare medical condition which she was diagnosed with shortly after her first birthday.



Swan Song for A Tough Old Bird (NYT) Helen Mirren mesmerizes as the obsessively driven detective in the final installment of PBS's Prime Suspect.

