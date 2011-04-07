10 Newport Stations Get ‘CoolTV'

Cool Music Network has worked out a deal with Newport TV to add TheCoolTV to 10 Newport stations' digital channels. The agreement puts CoolTV in a total of seven million homes, says Cool Music Network.

CoolTV features music videos, similar to old-school MTV, and gives partner stations the ability to localize and customize content to fit the market.

"TheCoolTV offers a fresh blend of talented local artists, favorite national music and live national performances to engage the music fan in all of us," said Ken Reiner, VP of programming at Newport TV. "We are excited about offering a fresh new short-form music network across our station(s) respective digital spectrum."

Cool Music Network Coo David Hampe refers to CoolTV as a national network with a local approach. "We engage our viewers in each market to provide feedback on what they want from TheCoolTV to create a local ‘Radio on TV' style," he says, "24 hours a day/7 days a week--music videos all the time."

CoolTV has previously partnered with stations owned by LIN, McGraw-Hill and Sinclair, among other groups.

Other popular digi-nets include This TV and Universal Sports.