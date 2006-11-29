10 Items Scores for TBS

TBS' new late-night comedy 10 Items or Less had a solid debut on Mon. Nov. 27, outdelivering The Daily Show in the 18-34 demographic with 545,000 viewers to Daily's 437,000, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Sony-produced, partial improv show, about a grocery story manager, is part of a new late-night strategy for the "very funny" Turner network, one which also includes the new Tuesday sitcom My Boys. The show averaged 1.15 million total viewers.

Elsewhere in cable ratings news, football led ESPN to a healthy win in prime for the month of November. The network averaged 2.39 million viewers during prime and posted the top three programs with Monday night football games. The Oct. 30 Patriots/Vikings game was the month's biggest audience draw, with an average 11.9 million total viewers between 8:30 p.m. and 11:44 p.m.

Non-ad-supported Disney Channel took second for the month, with an average 1.95 million total viewers in prime. It was followed by USA Network with 1.88 million and TNT with 1.55 million.