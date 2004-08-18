1-800-CABLE TV Up for Grabs

The same company that can offer geographic exclusivity for 1-800 numbers FOOT DOC, SORE NECK and GREEN CARD is looking to drum up cable clients for 1-800 CABLE TV.

Pleasantville, N.Y.-based Primary Wave Media cites the 151% growth of DIRECTV in a pitch to cable operators. Those operators, says Primary Wave, "can now own the exclusive right to market, advertise and receive direct calls from 1-800-CABLETV."

The company has had the number for about a year and claims it has received thousands of calls already from consumers who assume they can reach their cable company.

The number can be licensed by region, with calls routed to the licensee's nearest call center. Primary Wave so far has cable contracts in five markets for the number. Costs range from $150 per month to about $2,000, depending on sub counts.

How geographically targeted can the service get?

Generally by ZIP code, says Hamerschlag, but it can be sliced and diced down to the street level. "If Time Warner is on one side of 42nd Street and Cablevision is on the other, we can route the calls," he says.

Hamerschlag says he hasn't gotten around to pushing the number until now because the company has been concentrating on some of the other 100 or so numbers it has secured rights to, including its biggest hit yet: 1-800 SWITCH ME.

AT&T has licensed the number and put millions into promoting it in the Olympics and elsewhere. "At AT&T Wireless, we recognize the importance of having a great telephone number and the significant impact it can have on a key marketing campaign," said Jace Barbin, VP, direct marketing, for AT&T Wireless.

