1-4-2007: The TV Industry News Report

Turning Discovers Small is Better (WSJ)

Under founder Ted Turner, Turner Broadcasting built its name making risky bets on everything from its cable "superstation" to a 24-hour news network. Today, the freshness of those concepts has faded, and the company is part of media giant Time Warner Inc. But Turner's innovative spirit lives on, especially on the Internet.

New Disc May Sway DVD Wars (NYTimes)

Consumers wary of buying new high-definition DVD players because of a technology war reminiscent of the days of Betamax versus VHS will soon have a new kind of DVD that might make the decision less daunting.

Cellphone Video Gets on The Beam (WSJ)

Cellular carriers and other technology companies have come up with numerous ways to deliver video and even live TV to cellphones over wireless networks in recent years. So far, the results have been a limited success.

ICM's Robert Newman Goes to Rival Endeavor (WSJ)

In the latest shake-up among Hollywood's major talent agencies, Robert Newman, the longtime head of International Creative Management Inc.'s motion-picture department, joined rival Endeavor Talent Agency as a partner.

Trump Won't Back Down in O'Donnell Feud (USA Today)

Barbara Walters is back from vacation, and she's standing by Rosie O'Donnell in her bitter battle of words with Donald Trump.



Brazil Court Orders YouTube Shut Down on Celeb Sex Video (Reuters)

Brazilian court ordered the popular video sharing service YouTube, a unit of Internet search provider Google Inc. to be shut down until it removes a celebrity sex video from its site, a judicial clerk said on Thursday.

