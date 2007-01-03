1-3-2007: The TV Industry News Report



News Corp. and Time Warner Reach Deal to Distribute Fox Business Channel (WSJ)

News Corp.'s proposed business-news network received a huge boost as the channel secured a distribution agreement with Time Warner Inc., the country's second-biggest cable TV provider.News Corp., the media company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, has had a business-news cable network in the works for more than two years to go head-to-head with CNBC, owned by General Electric Co.

How CBS Can Salvage the Couric Debacle (DowJones MediaWatch)

I wonder if anyone at CBS has concluded that the time has come to move Couric back to where she belonged, all along: early-morning television.

Find it on the Web, Watch it on TV (WSJ)

A more capable crop of gadgets is emerging to bring video from the Internet to television sets. The question is -- will consumers care?

Sawyer Signals Committment to Morning Show

Diane Sawyer, whose continued commitment to “Good Morning America” has been the subject of speculation since Charles Gibson departed the show in June, has in recent weeks left some executives at ABC with the impression that she intends to remain with the program until at least early summer, according to one executive briefed directly on Ms. Sawyer’s status.

News Picture Changes with Cellphone Video (WSJ)

The world was riveted last week by the shaky three-minute cellphone video of Saddam Hussein's execution, which was apparently taken surreptitiously and quickly became one of the most-watched videos on the Web.

Never Underestimate the Average Joe (NYT)

“The King of Queens,” the longest-running live-action comedy currently on television, is the opposite of an acquired taste. Like pizza or the Doors, the show just hits the spot — the simple, happy sitcom spot.

ABC Greenlights Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Variety)

ABC has greenlit production on "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a small-screen take on the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie feature. Doug Liman and Simon Kinberg are reprising their roles as helmer and scribe, respectively. Liman, Kinberg and Dave Bartis will exec produce.

Oprah Opens Girls School in Africa (MSNBC) As spectacular as this place sounds, it's not a resort. It's a school: the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.