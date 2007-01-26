1-26-2007: The TV Industry News Report



Chandlers May Fight for More Tribune Board Seats (WSJ)

With Tribune Co.'s deadline for board nominations weeks away, a new issue has emerged in the battle for control of the newspaper and TV empire: the possibility that its biggest shareholder, the Chandler family, could mount a proxy fight for additional board seats.

The Right and The Wrong (Washington Post)

Convervative talker Glenn Beck puts his own failings up front. The set of Glenn Beck's talk show on CNN Headline News looks like the rooftop patio of a posh apartment, complete with simulated bricks and a huge photo-realist mural of a SoHo block. Beck is standing in the middle of this fake aerie, riffing about porn.

CNBC Defends Anchor Bartiromo (WSJ)

CNBC yesterday moved to defend its star anchor Maria Bartiromo, amid increasing questions about her relationship with a former top Citigroup executive.Earlier this week, the financial-services conglomerate ousted Todd Thomson, chief of its wealth-management unit, after Mr. Thomson's spending and friendship with Ms. Bartiromo angered Citigroup Chairman and Chief Executive Charles Prince.

Reality Check for a Generation That Knows Best (NYT)

“Grease: You’re the One That I Want” is among the reality shows geared to young viewers but co-opted by baby boomers. They are cruel, but there are more victims than the two young men who were so viciously ridiculed by Simon Cowell that they ended up as guests on the “Today” program and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” One, Jonathan Jayne, who has a mild form of autism, turns out to be a video savant: