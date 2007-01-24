1-24-2007: The TV Industry News Report

Newsman Escapes Injury in Iraq Bombing (Washington Post)

ABC newsman Chris Cuomo narrowly escaped harm in Iraq yesterday when a roadside explosion crippled the armored Humvee he was riding in but the shrapnel failed to fully penetrate the vehicle.

The XXX Factor: Blu-ray or HD DVD (WSJ)

Back in the days of videotape, adult-entertainment titles were credited with helping nudge the VHS standard into the lead over Betamax. With two formats now vying to rule the new generation of high-definition DVDs, the adult-entertainment industry's preference could give one camp an edge over the other.

Murdoch said to Join Tribune Bid (NYT)

Yet another media mogul has reportedly entered the fray for the Tribune Company — Rupert Murdoch and his News Corporation, whose holdings include Fox News and The New York Post.Mr. Murdoch’s goal, according to an associate, is to gain a stake in Newsday, the Long Island newspaper in Melville that is owned by Tribune, so that he can combine its back-office functions with those of The Post as a way to save costs.

Corning Swings to Profit on Flat-Panel TV Demand (WSJ)

Inc. swung to a fourth-quarter profit as demand for flat-panel televisions continues to surge. But the company projected first-quarter results below analysts' expectations.

Rivals CNN and Fox News Spar Over Obama Report (NYT)

A disputed report on the Web site of a conservative magazine about Senator Barack Obama’s childhood schooling kicked off a pointed exchange this week between the rival cable news networks CNN and Fox News, when CNN seemed to make an overt effort both to debunk the report and to question the quality of Fox News’s journalism.