1-23-2007: The TV Industry News Report



Google Venture Tests Video Distribution (WSJ)

Google Inc. and partners Sony Corp. and Warner Music Group Corp. are testing a new ad-supported music-video-distribution feature. Sony and Warner will distribute online "channels" created to be embedded on participating Web sites.

Tapping the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of (NYT)

The academy and its television partner, ABC, are scheduled to start today their annual campaigns to encourage viewers to watch the Academy Awards show. ABC is scheduled to broadcast the coming Oscars, the 79th annual ceremony, on Feb. 25; the campaigns dovetail with the announcement this morning of the nominees.