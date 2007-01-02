1-2-2007: The TV Industry News Report

AT&T to Push Wireless, Ads (WSJ)

AT&T Inc., which became the world's largest telecom company by closing the $86 billion acquisition of BellSouth Corp., will aggressively push new wireless services to corporate customers and consumers, and make advertising a key revenue stream, according to Chairman and Chief Executive Edward E. Whitacre Jr.

Saddams YouTube Execution (Red Herring)

One of the most infamous men of the 20th century met a very 21st century fate Saturday morning. Within hours of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s hasty execution at the hands of masked hangmen, amateur cameraphone clips taken by eyewitnesses joined television feeds of the event on video distribution sites YouTube and Google Video.

Young Turn to Websites Without Rules (NYT)

Increasingly, to new Web sites like Stickam.com, which is building a business by going where others fear to tread: into the realm of unfiltered live broadcasts from Web cameras.

Firms Take Cue From YouTube (WSJ)

Last year, Monsanto Co. wanted to raise the visibility of some projects and go beyond statistics to make a case for bioengineered crops. So the St. Louis agricultural-products company took a page from YouTube's playbook.

Checking Out, In Style or in Turmoil (NYT)

In a New Year’s weekend bracketed by deaths, it turns out that it was sound, not pictures, that made shocking television.

Studios, DVD's Face crack in Security (NYT)

An anonymous computer programmer may have skewed the competition over standards for high-definition DVD discs by possibly defeating a scheme that both sides use to protect digital content.