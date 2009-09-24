‘This Week' Gaining Ground on ‘Meet the Press'
Is ABC's This Week mounting a challenge to NBC's long-dominant Meet the Press?
This Week finished the 2008-2009 season in second place ahead of CBS' Face the Nation and behind MTP, but the ABC News program saw year-to-year growth of 12% among total viewers and 4% among news' target sales demographic of 25-54-year-olds. Meet the Press experienced slight declines in total viewers (3%) and the demo (5%). That allowed This Week to narrow the gap season-to-season.
Meet the Press finished the season with 3.8 million total viewers and 1.3 million in the demo followed by This Week (3 million total viewers, 1 million in the demo), Face the Nation (2.8 million total viewers, 1 million in the demo) and Fox News Sunday (1.3 million total viewers, 500,000 in the demo).
