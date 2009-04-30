‘The Doctors’ Takes on Swine Flu

CBS Television Distribution’s The Doctors will air a special episode on Friday dedicated to answering viewers’ questions about the swine flu epidemic.

The show, which was turned around in 24 hours, was shot Wednesday night without a live studio audience for the first time. Dr. Travis Stork, who hosts the show among a panel of doctors, participated via satellite from CBS affiliate WKRN Nashville.

In the episode, the doctors explain what the swine flu is, how it spreads, how people can protect themselves from it and what symptoms to look out for.

Another such swine-flu focused episode of The Doctors will be shot on Sunday night to air Tuesday.