Comcast Spotlight Taps Former Bloomberg Exec Latham as VP of Customer Experience

Comcast Spotlight has named former Bloomberg executive Megan Latham as VP of customer experience.

In her new role at the cable giant’s advertising sales division, Latham will serve as a “voice and advocate” for current and prospective Comcast Spotlight clients, representing the customer perspective in all aspects of decision making, including business planning and product initiatives.

She’ll be based in New York and report to Comcast Spotlight senior VP and COO, Hank Oster.

Related: Telaria Taps Dish Veteran Lowy as Chief Commercial Officer

Latham most recently served as head of client service and revenue operations for Bloomberg.

“Throughout her career, she has continually proven the tremendous impact and value understanding one’s customer can have on an organization,” said Oster, in a statement. “We’re in a data-enabled time for the industry and a customer-centric business, and as we introduce new solutions to help advertisers make informed and efficient buying decisions, we look forward to Megan’s leadership and expertise in ensuring our clients have a seat at the business decision-making table.”