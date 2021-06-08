Wonder Women Los Angeles: Shining Bright in the Hollywood Spotlight

The editors of Multichannel News and B+C are proud to introduce the 15 Wonder Women of Los Angeles for 2021, the third L.A.-based extension of the Wonder Women program.

The honorees comprise a diverse group of successful executives from a range of fields at companies involved in TV programming, streaming technology, advertising and consulting.

“These 15 leaders in both traditional and emerging categories of the TV industry are true Wonder Women, whose stories we’re proud to share with our readers and guests at the event on June 7,” Bill Gannon, VP and global editor-in-chief of Multichannel News, Broadcasting+Cable and Next TV, said. “Their wit and wisdom will be a great beginning to our Summer TV Events season.”

In addition, Deborah Norville, anchor of the syndicated newsmagazine Inside Edition, will be recognized as a Woman of Influence.

The Wonder Women of Los Angeles were honored at a June 7 virtual event, kicking off a month of Summer TV events presented by MCN/B+C parent Future, including the TV Data+Measurement Summit (June 9), the TV+Sports Summit (June 10) and the Pride TV Summit (June 23).

Look for information soon on the 23rd class of New York Wonder Women, to be celebrated in September, as well as a new event centered around San Francisco.

For more information on the Wonder Women program, visit mcnwonderwomen.com.