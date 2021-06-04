TV Data & Measurement Summit Set for June 9

Counting audiences and gauging the effectiveness of advertising will be on the agenda at Future’s TV Data & Measurement Summit on Wednesday, June 9 .

Keynote speakers for the summit include the Media Rating Council’s George Ivie and Comscore’s Bill Livek.

Ivie, who is CEO of the Media Rating Council, will participate in the opening keynote, where he will address the challenges the industry is facing and how the MRC is addressing them. MRC has been in the news lately for its role in umpiring the controversy over claims by programmers that Nielsen under-reported viewing during the pandemic.

Comscore CEO Livek will close out the event, speaking about Comscore's audience-based measurement approach and the company’s plans to jump to the forefront of video measurement. Comscore, after a major refinancing, is looking to be more assertive in using big data to measure video advertising across platforms.

Also featured during the event is a one-on-one with Kelly Abcarian, who recently joined NBCUniveral as executive VP, measurement and impact, advertising and partnerships. She will talk about NBCU’s role in setting standards for measurement, generating data-driven insights and using technology to deliver more effective advertising.

The summit will additionally feature panels on the best ways to use first-party data and the need for panels in a sea of big data.

Panelists come from companies including The Walt Disney Co., Havas Media, TVision Insights and WarnerMedia.