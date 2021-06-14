WKYC Offers Morning News on the 'Go!'

(From l.): Danielle Wiggins, Maureen Kyle, Hollie Strano and Dave Chudowsky make up the morning team at WKYC.

WKYC has rebranded its newscasts, with the morning program called Go!, the 5 p.m. What’s New, the 6 p.m. What Matters Most, and the 11 p.m. program bearing the name What’s Next.

The rebrand happened late in 2019. At the time, Adam Miller, director of content, said the shift was focused on delivering viewers “more solutions, more perspective, more hope and even more fun.”

Micki Byrnes, president and general manager, said 3News did it as much for newsroom staffers as for viewers. “It’s a filter in terms of our editorial decisions as much as it’s a branding effort that explains to viewers what we hope to give them,” she said.

Byrnes said the rebranded newscasts remind viewers what they’re tuning in for. “It gives each show its own kind of personality and emphasis,” she said.