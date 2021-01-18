‘Traffic Jam Jimmy’ Drives Traffic

An unlikely Baltimore TV star is Fox Baltimore’s Traffic Jam Jimmy. Jimmy Uhrin has been with WBFF for 45 years, the majority of it in production. Management thought his quirky personality — and long white beard — would work on air, and put him on traffic in 2012.

“We look to differentiate ourselves from the other stations,” said senior VP/group manager Bill Fanshawe. “Jimmy has this unique personality.”

Uhrin, who played Mondy the Sea Monster on former WBFF children’s program Captain Chesapeake, drives around Charm City in the Len Stoler Mobile Trak, adorned with eight cameras. He also pitches in with breaking news when he happens to be near it. “He can drive around and get shots from his car,” said Fanshawe.

Traffic Jam Jimmy has a lively social media presence. His Instagram bio describes him as a “lover of Dunkin Donuts and McDonald’s Fish Sammishes.”

“He’s Baltimore,” said Billy Robbins, WBFF VP/general manager. “People love him.”