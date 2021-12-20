Local TV Awards: WPTZ’s Tom Messner Is a Familiar Face with Vital Information

Weather is important everywhere but most certainly in Burlington, Vermont, where Tom Messner covered it for nearly 31 years. In September, he announced he would retire in November, inspiring much local hoopla, including the mayor of Burlington surprising Messner during a remote segment at an ice cream store by declaring “Tom Messner Day.” Messner joined NBC5 in 1990, becoming a beloved and respected chief meteorologist on the early evening, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts. In 2016, he was inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

“It is nearly impossible to measure the impact Tom Messner has had on our communities,” WPTZ president and general manager Ryan Rothstein said. “He’s been a constant, welcome face on television screens in homes across our region for more than three decades, providing reassurance and comfort during countless severe weather events, flashing his signature smile that lit up every newscast and every community event that he was a part of.”