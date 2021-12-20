Local TV Awards: KXAN Anchor Robert Hadlock Weathers the Storm
By Kent Gibbons published
From devastating weather to COVID-19, Local TV Anchor of the Year offers Austin viewers a calming presence
Robert Hadlock, a field reporter turned anchor turned 30-year news institution in Austin, has long filled a role of respected, reliable and trusted source. Those qualities are important in times of pandemic and other crises. In February, when a devastating ice storm paralyzed the Texas capital, Hadlock anchored hours of wall-to-wall coverage on KXAN over several days, providing a calm, authoritative presence amid the crisis, station colleagues say.
His journalistic skills were put to the test when KXAN hosted a town hall event with community leaders about a ballot proposition over police funding and staffing. His strength in asking clarifying questions and pressing for answers was particularly valuable in a live town hall about the spike in the delta variant in central Texas. With his live interviews, Hadlock helped viewers get important details about how local leaders and health experts were responding to the spread.
Since joining KXAN in 1990 he has covered tornadoes, hurricanes, papal pilgrimages and national conventions, and he was on hand for the tragic end of the Branch Davidian standoff outside Waco in 1993. This year, Hadlock hosted Nexstar’s coverage of Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address, setting the stage for the first such address outside of the Capitol.
