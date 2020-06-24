AMC Behind Season Two of ‘Gangs of London’

AMC and Sky have picked up a second season of Gangs of London. Season one ran this year in the U.K. and will debut on AMC in the fall. There are 10 episodes.

Pulse Films and Sister produce the show, and AMC will co-produce season two.

The show dives into “the hidden heart of the capital,” according to AMC. It tells the story of a city torn apart by the power struggles of the international gangs that control it, and the power vacuum that ensues when a crime boss is assassinated. Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Colm Meaney and Lucian Msamati are in the cast. Meaney plays Finn, who was the most powerful criminal in London until he’s assassinated.

“Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set screens ablaze with a stellar cast, elevated drama and epic storylines, and we couldn’t be more excited to raise the pulse of our audiences with this explosive crime series,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC and co-president of AMC Studios. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sky Studios, Pulse Films and Sister to continue to push the boundaries on a bold new season of the series.”

Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery created the show.

“Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series,” said Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s managing director of content.