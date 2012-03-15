WLNY Putting News On Hold Til Summer

WLNY New York, the Long Island independent grabbed by CBS in December, will air its final 11 p.m. newscast, for now, on March 29, reports the NY Daily News.

Once the deal with CBS is finalized, WLNY is said to be expanding its news offerings.

“We are excited to be acquiring WLNY and making it a bigger and better station,” a Ch. 2 spokesman told the Daily News in a statement. “Once the sale is finalized, we will be investing in additional people and resources so that we can provide Long Island and the entire tristate area with additional newscasts.”

WLNY, which CBS paid $55 million for to create a duopoly in DMA No. 1, will air Entertainment Tonight at 11 after March 29.

Richard Huff reports that longtime WLNY anchor Richard Rose is the only guaranteed holdover from the current team. WLNY is believed to employ about 55 people, he added, with about 30 staffers have already been told they’ll be staying after the transaction takes place. The rest have been given buyout offers.