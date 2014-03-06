TV Review: USA's 'Sirens'

USA dips into the scripted sitcom world with the Dennis Leary and Bob Fisher cocreated Sirens, which debuts on March 6 at 10/9c. Below is a compilation of reviews from around the web.

"The man-banter humor and language in Sirens can be jarringly crass at times — an unexpected pothole hit while cruising along with these generally likable characters. I’m hoping that as this otherwise promising show finds its legs, it will lighten up on the sophomoric, frat-boy laughs and reach for higher-hanging fruit."

--Lori Rackl, Chicago Sun-Times

"The show's younger stars all are personable, if not yet exactly memorable, and all told, their show is an agreeable, mildly amusing time-passer. Which would be fine, if we weren't always aware that Leary can do better and cut deeper."

--Robert Bianco, USA Today

"On the plus side, Sirens (created by Leary and Bob Fisher) does deliver some laughs, which is as good a place to start as any. But given how long USA has been talking about expanding its portfolio to encompass half-hours, this maiden effort just isn’t worth sounding any alarms to herald its arrival."

--Brian Lowry, Variety

"The story lines and characterizations seem to have been culled from online personality quizzes, bachelor party conversations and two-year-old issues of Cosmopolitan."

--Mike Hale, The New York Times

"There is no contrived setup to introduce characters. Without the fanfare of 'We now join this program already in progress,' we are casually dropped into their universe, their conversations, and shown their peccadillos. New characters drop in with no indication if they are regulars or guests. It’s a bit like real life in that way."

--Christopher Muther, The Boston Globe