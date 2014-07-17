TV Review: USA’s ‘Rush’

USA adds to today’s vast fixer landscape, already populated with the likes Ray Donovan on Showtime and Olivia Pope of ABC’s Scandal, with Rush. The drama following doctor-for-hire to Los Angeles' richest citizens, William Rush (Tom Ellis), premieres Thursday July 17, at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

"Ellis is fine, but it’s all pretty tired stuff — Entourage with a medical degree. And frankly, the world could do without another 'physician heal thyself' protagonist"

— Brian Lowry, Variety

"If the series was more of what we see towards the end of the pilot, that of Rush actually confronting the moral dilemma of what he does for a living, there might be something worth watching. But as it stands, the series just isn’t that interesting."

— Merrill Barr, Forbes

"It's also the 2000s all over again, too. Because the dude rolling through 'Rush' is a great-doctor bad boy, a la Hugh Laurie in 'House.'"

— Diane Werts, Newsday

"Rush is apparently a fine surgeon, but whoever is writing this show needs to transplant more personality into him. The bad behavior and occasional wisecracks in the first episode aren’t enough."

— Neil Genzlinger, New York Times

"While Rush is very much in USA's wheelhouse, bearing passing resemblance tonally (that is, quick and breezy) to series like Royal Pains and Burn Notice, it doesn't come together as well as some of the network's more memorable series."

— Allison Keene, The Hollywood Reporter