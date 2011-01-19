TV Review: TV Land's 'Retired at 35'

TV Land’s second original sitcom, Retired at 35, premieres Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“The first episode is overloaded; before you even have time to get your coat off, it grabs you by the lapels and looks you dead in the eyes, demanding that you find these frisky oldsters, with their noisy ways and sex talk, hilarious and charming… The jokes do their work with the steely bland efficiency of a blackjack.” – Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“TV Land’s new companion sitcom for “Hot in Cleveland’’ is a piece of brash nonsense that, with jokes featuring older people talking about “Facialbook’’ and “texturizing,’’ seems like it was written to target people who died about 30 years ago.” – Matthew Gilbert,The Boston Globe

“There’s no good luck charm to protect “Retired at 35″ (10:30 p.m. Wednesday), a comedy whose premiere episode plot is implausible even by low sitcom standards.” – Rob Owen,Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“We definitely wish Walter would have had more of a presence in the pilot so this show wouldn’t feel so much like a $#*! My Dad Says copycat, but we know going forward she is heavily woven into the fabric of the story, and for that we encourage you to stick around and give it a second shot.” – Danielle Turchiano,Examiner.com



“Retired at 35, at least out of the box, makes the mistake of lesser sitcoms. It feels like the jokes were written first and then the characters and situations were shaped around them.” – David Hinckley,New York Daily News