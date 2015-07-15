Trending

TV Review: TV Land’s ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show’

By

The half-hour sitcom, created, written, executive produced and starring standup comedian Jim Gaffigan, debuts on TV Land Wednesday at 10 p.m. Gaffigan plays a fictional version of himself, a comedian with a wife (played by Ashley Williams) and five kids living in New York City. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Mr. Gaffigan has a sizable following from years of stand-up comedy, and his fans will certainly be well served by the new series, which depicts a fictionalized version of his domestic life. [...] Mr. Gaffigan may not be the greatest actor, but he has a genial charm, which is the first prerequisite to making a show like this work.”
Neil Genzlinger, The New York Times

"Jim Gaffigan takes what’s worked before (most recently for Louis C.K. and his multi-hyphenate F/X effort Louie) and does…very little that’s new. That’s not necessarily a problem, especially for those viewers looking for something much less abrasive than C.K. often provides. But based on the one episode (the second) made available prior to the premiere, and despite a lengthy gestation period, The Jim Gaffigan Show doesn’t especially distinguish itself within its familiar template."
— Keith UhlichHollywood Reporter

“Some of the episodes almost rise to the level of inspired farce, and like Gaffigan, the series has an affable quality to it; still, the premise generally feels a lot slimmer than its star is, as those around the self-deprecating comic constantly remind him.”
— Brian LowryVariety

“The comedy is gentle, a bit musty here and there, but the show grows on you. One reason is that everyone is so gosh darn likable.”
David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Gaffigan has perfected his shtick, mixing deep sarcasm and negativity with a fine-line inoffensiveness. It works as a stage presence, but not so much as a TV character.”
Hank Stuever, Washington Post

“Gaffigan chooses not to play it safe. He tweaks both his nice-guy image and the family-sitcom formula just enough to make his show feel new - yet he retains the sense of familiarity that beckons viewers and keeps them watching.”
Molly Eichel, Philadelphia Inquirer

“I can't remember laughing out loud so consistently at a situation comedy maybe, um, ever.”
Diane Werts, Newsday