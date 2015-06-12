TV Review: Syfy’s ‘Dark Matter’

Based on a graphic novel of the same name, Syfy’s Dark Matter premieres June 12 at 10 p.m. ET. The science fiction series follows the crew of a ramshackle spaceship who are awakened from stasis with no memories of who they are. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Essentially the Calvin Klein ad version of Lost in Space, the Syfy series opens with a half-dozen demographically desirable people awakening aboard a spaceship, possessing no clue who they are, but some sets of very particular skills. The big reveal at the close of the premiere is a tad predictable and probably comes too soon, but the fast-paced hour still bodes well for the series to come.”

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“It’s all standard space opera stuff, none of it given any particular charge beyond some atmospheric production design byIan Brock that allows for an occasional visual flourish (especially in the cavernous ship’s hold) that makes the series seem like the series might actually have money to spend. Otherwise, Dark Matter is a dud, and likely to make as much of a dent in the pop-cultural consciousness as the invisible substance it’s named after.”

—Keith Uhlich, The Hollywood Reporter

“Unfortunately, the cliches present in Syfy's new deep-space mystery series, Dark Matter, aren't meant to provide commentary on the genre, or work to turn conventions on their ear. They're just there because Dark Matter is a somewhat lazy, generic space show that isn't able to rise up and shake hands with its own fun premise. The hook is good, the execution is not.”

—Matt Fowler, IGN