TV Review: Starz' 'Torchwood: Miracle Day'

Starz premieres its sci-fi series Torchwood: Miracle Day on Friday at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“If this were a season of Doctor Who, the direction and performances would signal us to relax and stop expecting internal logic and consistency. But the overlay of American earnestness in Torchwood: Miracle Day, while failing to intensify the drama, deadens what could have been goofy fun.” — Tom Conroy, Media Life

“The Miracle Day mystery itself feels, at least at first, hopelessly tangled. Viewers may be willing to give it some time, though, because the action provides an entertaining ride.” –David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“As the best science fiction always does, Torchwood: Miracle Day poses an endless succession of what-if questions about religion, morality and politics. What does it mean for Hindu reincarnation theology if no one ever dies? What happens when nations realize that wars can be fought without fatalities? And who could have imagined Malthusian economics could be so much damn fun?” –Glenn Garvin, Kansas City Star

“Newbies won’t notice it, but veteran Torchies may feel there’s something missing in the new Torchwood, especially as a follow to Children of Earth. To some extent, maybe it’s that American bureaucrats aren’t as much fun to hang out to dry as their British counterparts. ” –David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Despite some starchy dialogue, a few eye-rolling moments and a nauseating autopsy scene with the charred corpse (or is it?) of a suicide bomber, Torchwood delivers plenty of pulpy thrills while raising pulse rates in the process. ” –Chuck Barney, Contra Costa Times