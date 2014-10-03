TV Review: Starz’s ‘Survivor’s Remorse’

Basketball star LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter have teamed up to executive produce Starz’s six-episode comedy Survivors Remorse. Comedian Mike O’Malley created the series about a young man who gets a multimillion-dollar NBA contract and spreads the wealth with his closest family members. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“If the opening is too on the nose — too explicit about the question of whether Cam can make his money last when everyone has an open palm extended — the episodes get better, repeatedly dealing with matters pertaining to image management, whether that involves attending a classy charity dinner or going to a hospital to visit a kid in a coma.”

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“Survivor's Remorse is all over the place in a good way, smartly weaving together out-loud laughs, palpable jeopardy, family drama, business sense and (multi-) culture clash”

—Diane Werts, Newsday

“O’Malley and his writers take stock situations and turn them inside out again and again, not because they can but to explore the theme of being careful what you wish for.”

—David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Somewhat reminiscent of Entourage, Survivor’s Remorse is less about what happens on the court than what happens in the everyday life of a celebrity in over his head.”

—Hank Stuever, Washington Post

“Not only is Survivor’s Remorse an intricate satire of celebrity athlete culture that pulls no punches when it comes to the issues it tackles, it’s also an incredibly funny comedy and weighty human drama in its own right that might actually buy Starz its ticket into the premium cable big time in terms of quality original programming.”

—Dylan Green, Indie Wire