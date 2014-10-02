TV Review: NBC's ‘A to Z'

Romantic-sitcom A To Z, stars Ben Feldman (Mad Men) as hopeless romantic Andrew and Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) as pragmatic lawyer Zelda. Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive produce. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“For now, though, A to Z at least makes a good case for wanting to see how it gets to Friends and Lovers, and then just sort of seeing what develops from there.”

—Brian Lowry,Variety

“While 500 Days was set in a minor key, all the notes here are bright and upbeat. Andrew and Zelda may (or may not) be together at the end of the eight months, but the process of getting there shouldn't be a slog.”

—Verne Gay,Newsday

“The structure, narration and very twee tone are so evocative of 500 Days of Summer that I hope those filmmakers are getting some kind of royalty out of this show."

—Alan Sepinwall,HitFix

“Not only does A to Z give Milioti and Feldman a new opportunity to woo and gain fans but the sweet-at-heart sitcom proves that worthwhile shows can happen to worthwhile actors.”

—Mekeisha Madden Toby,TheWrap

“This use of technology is why A to Z feels different and modern—not its conceptual episode-titling convention.”

—Molly Eichel, A.V. Club

“Maybe if the characters were two people you’d actually want to follow on a journey. As it stands, Andrew talks too much and is overzealous, and Zelda is kind of self-centered and annoying.”

—Tim Goodman, THR