TV Review: NBC's 'Whitney'

NBC premieres Whitney Cummings’ other new show, Whitney, on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. The follow are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“[F]lashes of potential are much rarer in Whitney, and mainly revolve around D’Elia. When it’s just him being asked to be funny, or when the show stops telling jokes altogether and just lets Whitney and Alex horse around and enjoy each other’s company, it feels like there’s a show there.” – Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“The good news is that Whitney has enough going for it, and occupies a coveted slot in NBC’s Thursday-night sitcom power roster, to give the star-creator-writer-executive producer room to grow and improve. I’m willing to bet she will.” — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“The pilot works hard at first - you can almost hear it breathing - swinging for a laugh a line and introducing the supporting cast…But eventually the mood relaxes, even as the slapstick amps up, and what may prove to be a charming comedy begins to emerge.” - Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“The main character is too loud, too dominant and far too central; the lines all sound as if they were written to be delivered by a performer rather than spoken in conversation; and the supporting characters are ciphers who exist merely to reflect or foil the star.” — Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Collectively, then, Whitney often feels like a series of standup jokes broken up by snippets of dialogue. Based on…2 Broke Girls, over on CBS, [Cummings] does seem to understand that a sitcom needs to be a story served by jokes, rather than vice versa. With Whitney, the execution just isn’t there yet.” — David Hinckley, New York Daily News