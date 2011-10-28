TV Review: NBC's 'Grimm'

NBC premieres its fairytale cop drama Grimm on Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“NBC’s aptly titled new Grimm does contortions, backflips and triple axels to put a fresh facade on what’s really no more than your standard cop show.” — David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“Grimm, the last of NBC’s fall newbies, is one of those series that will either become a monster hit (improbable) or the punchline to ‘What were they thinking?’ jokes (highly probable). Essentially, it’s a throw-it-against-the-wall-and-see-what-happens gambit. This is why it’s scheduled on low-viewership Friday night.” — Tom Jicha, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“And yet… in a way, I may prefer it slightly to Once Upon a Time. Certainly, it seems better-constructed for the long haul, even if the timeslot, network, etc. make a long haul extremely unlikely.” — Alan Sepinwall, Hitfix

“[Friday’s] pilot is a bit slow-moving, in part because the show is determined to be ominous even in scenes where we’re reasonably certain nothing ominous is actually going to happen. And as long as it’s borrowing from Buffy, it wouldn’t hurt Grimm to borrow a bit more of Buffy’s sense of humor and surprise.” — Robert Bianco, USAToday

“Grimm has a low-rent Saturday Syfy vibe to it. Executive producers David Greenwalt and Sean Hayes (better known as Jack on Will & Grace) bring nothing new to the supernatural mythology.” — Mark Perigard, Boston Herald