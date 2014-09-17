TV Review: NBC’s ‘The Mysteries of Laura’

Debra Messing returns to NBC with cop drama-meets-parenting comedy The Mysteries of Laura. Jeff Rake (Boston Legal) adapted the script from a Spanish series and also executive produces with director McG (Supernatural) and Greg Berlanti (Brothers & Sisters). The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“'I’m just a mother with a shiny badge, a loaded gun and very little patience,’ Laura snaps at one point, pretty much summing up the show in a nutshell."

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“It would be a maddening exercise to list all the elements in The Mysteries of Laura that are, at their core, asinine. Suffice it to say, avoid this at all costs.”

—Tim Goodman, THR

“So to be generous, the pilot of Mysteries is bad in ordinary ways that might eventually be fixed by better scripts.”

—James Poniewozik, TIME

"The mystery is bad, the police work is bad, the home-life stories are bad, everything is bad. This is a bad, bad show."

—Margaret Lyons, Vulture

"The most confusing aspect of The Mysteries Of Laura is whether or not the show is self-aware enough to realize it’s generic to the point of absurdity."

—Carolina Famke, AV Club

"In Laura Diamond, Messing has a potentially engaging character in a potentially fun series that could offer potentially clever whodunits week after week."

—Verne Gay, Newsday