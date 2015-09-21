TV Review: NBC’s ‘Blindspot’

Thriller Blindspot follows a woman (Jaimie Alexander) covered in tattoos who is found naked in Times Square with no memories of her past and who attracts the attention of the FBI. The series premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

"Blindspot is the kind of show that desperately wants to deliver an intriguing mystery, but doesn’t trust the audience to remain in a state of uncertainty. NBC’s new identity-thriller/FBI-procedural tries hard to create some compelling characters in its first episode, but by the end, it feels as though the show is struggling to find its identity just as surely as its central character."

—Alex McCown, A.V. Club

"From its opening scene, a spine-tingling if-you-see-something-say-something moment, NBC’s Blindspot is an attention getter. Who knows whether its somewhat lurid central gimmick is sturdy enough to carry it for the long haul, but the show, which has its premiere Monday night, certainly gets off to an intriguing start."

—Neil Genzlinger, New York Times

"Why watch a show this silly? In part because Alexander is able to make us empathize with Jane's emotional upheaval while still creating a heroine who is believably feisty and capable. In part because the writers wisely allow Weller to be both intrigued and sympathetic — kindness and sympathy often being in short supply in shows like Blindspot. And partly because despite its silliness, the premiere is well-paced, and may even leave you curious."

—Robert Bianco, USA Today

"From the description alone, it seems clear that one’s feelings aboutBlindspot will depend largely upon one’s appetite for heightened action-thriller silliness. And once the show actually begins, Blindspotdoes not disappoint on that front — though it disappoints in just about every other way."

—Melissa Maerz, Entertainment Weekly

"But judge not Blindspot by the tattoos or ample silliness, or even distant possibly unavoidable comparisons to Prison Break and its own inked plot. Judge this by the characters, and especially the story and setup. By those measures, this is pretty darned good."

—Verne Gay, Newsday